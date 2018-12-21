Teens face second-degree murder charges in The Pas after slaying of 15-year-old

A pair of Pukatawagan teens have been arrested by RCMP in connection with a Dec. 14 murder of a 15-year-old girl in The Pas.

RCMP said they believe the victim knew both of the accused.

Dylan Caribou, 19, and a 15-year-old girl are currently in custody and facing second-degree murder charges.

They’ll be appearing in court in The Pas on Christmas Eve.

READ MORE: Woman’s body found near rail station in The Pas may be homicide

“It’s our hope that these arrests and charges provide the victim’s family, friends, as well as the community, some comfort,” said RCMP Superintendent Michael Koppang of Major Crime Services.

“Under these tragic circumstances over the past week, our homicide investigators were in the community, working hard with local RCMP officers to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Police said they aren’t looking for any additional suspects at this time.

WATCH: Police confirm suspicious Charleswood deaths were murder-suicide