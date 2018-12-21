TVA apologizes for story claiming mosque banned female construction workers

French television network TVA has apologized for a December 2017 story claiming members of a Montreal mosque demanded female construction workers be excluded from a work site near their building.

“After an investigation to verify the truth behind what witnesses told our cameras, TVA has concluded that the information disseminated was inaccurate and unfounded,” the French TV network wrote on its website.

“TVA offers its sincerest apologies to the Baitul-Mukkaram mosque and the Ahl-III-Bait Islamic organization, as well as its leaders, members and followers for the inconvenience caused by these stories.”

The mosque responded to the network’s apologies.

“A year ago, TVA Nouvelles spread inaccurate and unfounded information about our organization, disrupting our daily activities,” it noted.

“Today, after investigation, we receive the most sincere apologies of TVA, which we accept.”

After the story aired, the Ahl-ill Bait Mosque spoke out, insisting it had good relations with the contractor since the beginning of the project.

Representatives said they were surprised and astonished to hear about the report, broadcast on the TVA network.

The statement added that such reports contribute to the social breakdown between Quebecers of Muslim and non-Muslim faiths.