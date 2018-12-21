New medications to be added to Manitoba pharmacare program

The Manitoba government says it’s adding 79 new drugs to the provincial pharmacare program.

The new medications include treatment for a skin disorder, heart failure and lower limb spasticity.

Manitoba Government Adding Coverage for 79 New Medications to Pharmacare Program https://t.co/szGvVt6Wk7 pic.twitter.com/pEbWPdFhgt — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) December 20, 2018

The pharmacare program is based on a family’s income, and it covers 100 per cent of the eligible drug costs, once the income-based deductible is reached.

The new drugs will reduce the amount of money that would have been spent on higher-cost equivalent drugs, according to Health Minister Cameron Friesen.

“Manitoba’s universal prescription drug benefit program is one of the most comprehensive in the country and these new additions will help families across the province access drug coverage through the program,” Friesen said.

Seventy-three of the 79 medications are generic medications at different strengths.

Coverage will begin on Jan. 24, 2019.