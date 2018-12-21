Traffic
December 21, 2018 7:51 am
Updated: December 21, 2018 8:13 am

Slippery road conditions for morning commute in Saskatoon

Freezing rain overnight Thursday has left many streets and sidewalks in Saskatoon slippery.

Saskatoon police are urging drivers to exercise caution on city streets during Friday’s morning commute.

Freezing rain overnight Thursday has left many streets and sidewalks slippery.

Drivers are being asked to slow down, and leave more space between themselves and the vehicle in front of them.

Travel is also not recommended on some highways in the Saskatoon and North Battleford regions, along with Highway 11 between Aylesbury and Bethune.

Highways are reported to be ice covered.

Drivers are advised to check the highway hotline for the latest road conditions.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

