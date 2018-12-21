Slippery road conditions for morning commute in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police are urging drivers to exercise caution on city streets during Friday’s morning commute.
Freezing rain overnight Thursday has left many streets and sidewalks slippery.
READ MORE: Freezing rain warning ended for Saskatoon
Drivers are being asked to slow down, and leave more space between themselves and the vehicle in front of them.
Travel is also not recommended on some highways in the Saskatoon and North Battleford regions, along with Highway 11 between Aylesbury and Bethune.
Highways are reported to be ice covered.
READ MORE: Powerful winds in Edmonton area; snow, freezing rain expected for Alberta
Drivers are advised to check the highway hotline for the latest road conditions.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.