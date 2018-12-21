Slippery road conditions for morning commute in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police are urging drivers to exercise caution on city streets during Friday’s morning commute.

Freezing rain overnight Thursday has left many streets and sidewalks slippery.

Drivers are being asked to slow down, and leave more space between themselves and the vehicle in front of them.

Okay everyone let’s slow it all down this morning. Sanders are out but we have a lot of ground to cover so leave a bit early and be safe. — CUPE Local 859 (@CUPELocal859) December 21, 2018

Travel is also not recommended on some highways in the Saskatoon and North Battleford regions, along with Highway 11 between Aylesbury and Bethune.

Highways are reported to be ice covered.

Drivers are advised to check the highway hotline for the latest road conditions.

