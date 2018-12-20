Weather
December 20, 2018 12:44 pm

Special weather statement across Sask. for freezing rain

By Meteorologist

WATCH ABOVE: Freezing rain, snow and a big cool down in Saskatoon's weather forecast as winter kicks off.

Freezing rain, snow and a big cool down as winter kicks off.

Special weather statement

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, North Battleford and much of central and southern Saskatchewan for a low pressure system bringing a risk of freezing rain Thursday night into Friday.

An area of freezing rain is forecast to develop over central Alberta on Thursday evening that will spread from west-central Saskatchewan to southeastern Saskatchewan Thursday night through Friday.

Regina and Saskatoon, as well as many major highways including the Yellowhead, Highway 11, and the Trans-Canada Highway between Regina and Brandon, look to be at risk for seeing some amounts of freezing rain overnight into Friday.

There is a risk of freezing rain Thursday night into early Friday morning in central Saskatchewan.

There is still some uncertainty in the exact track of this band of freezing rain, but it should become apparent as the system develops in Alberta.

Saskatoon forecast

Thursday

-17 is what it felt like with wind chill to start the day as temperatures dove into minus double digits by a few degrees under mostly clear skies.

Beautiful sunshine stuck around through the morning as we warmed into minus single digits before noon.

High clouds roll in during the afternoon as a system and set of fronts approaches, helping to push the mercury toward the freezing mark.

Thursday night

Clouds continue to roll in with the risk of freezing rain rolling into the city Thursday night as temperatures fall back into mid-minus single digits before warming toward the freezing mark.

Friday

Brace for a slippery start to the day Friday morning with the potential for ice on surfaces that could be below freezing as the showers slide out of the area.

Some sunny breaks are possible midday before clouds roll back in with a chance of snow late in the day through the evening as west-northwesterly winds kick in behind the cold front with gusts up to 60 km/h possible.

Gusty west-northwesterly winds kick in behind the system sliding through later on Friday.

Winter officially begins at 4:23 p.m. CT amidst the busy weather day as temperatures sit around the freezing mark before cooling into mid-minus single digits at night with a chance of flurries.

Behind the system swinging through on Friday the chance of some snow slides in.

Weekend

After the chance of some lingering snow early Saturday, clouds will clear out and temperatures are set to stay in mid-minus single digits before falling into minus double digits in the evening.

Winds will stay breezy to start the weekend on Saturday.

Sunday should start off sunny and cool with a morning low in the minus teens and a daytime high scraping to get out of minus double digits with some clouds rolling in later on.

Christmas outlook

Clouds will roll back in on Christmas Eve and could stick around at times for Christmas Day with the potential for some sunny breaks before a chance of snow slides in for Boxing Day.

Saskatoon is expecting a white Christmas, but barely with approximately 2 centimetres on the ground.

Daytime highs will be stuck in minus double digits through the period with overnight lows in the mid-minus teens and morning wind chills in the mid -20s, so get ready to bundle up this Christmas!

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

Ariane Muirhead took the Dec. 20 Your Saskatchewan photo in Ituna:

Ariane Muirhead took the Dec. 20 Your Saskatchewan photo in Ituna.

Ariane Muirhead / Viewer Submitted

