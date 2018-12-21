Bill Kelly: The public may never see the real Mueller report

With the surprise resignation — or was it a firing? — of Defence Secretary James Mattis on Thursday, another story that should have received much more attention got lost in the shuffle.

Word out of Washington is that Robert Meuller’s investigation into Russian interference and possible collusion in the last American election is wrapping up and the full report of the investigation should be done by mid-February.

Contrary to the Twitter rants by Trump and the protests from Trump’s sycophants at Fox News, the investigation has been anything but a witch hunt.

So far, over 70 indictments have been handed down with nine convictions and the growing evidence of possible collusion leads right up to the front door of Trump Tower.

But remember that Mueller’s report is confidential and must first be given to Acting Attorney General Matt Whittaker — and there’s the rub.

Whittaker is Trump’s hand-picked choice for the job because he is a staunch Trump supporter who, like many Trump disciples, has been openly critical of the Mueller probe.

Despite that overt bias, he refuses to recuse himself from the process, as he was advised to do, which raises concerns about how he handles the report.

It’s unlikely that Whittaker would refuse to release the report, but he could issue an abridged or redacted version, which will leave millions of disillusioned Americans to wonder if their search for the truth was derailed by yet another political coverup.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.