UPDATE: Compact snow, slippery sections on Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector, Trans-Canada

UPDATE:

Several warnings have been issued for sections of the Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector by DriveBC.

The warnings were prompted after heavy snowfall Thursday overnight and Friday morning.

On Thursday, Environment Canada warned that between 15 and 25 cm of snow were projected for the Coquihalla by Friday morning. Wind gusts between 50 km/h and 80 km/h were forecast for the Okanagan, Thomson, Nicola and Cariboo regions.

On the Coquihalla, according to DriveBC, there’s 50-kilometre stretch of compact snow between Exit 202 [six km south of the Great Bear Snowshed] and Coldwater Road [29 km south of Merritt].

There’s also a 50-km stretch of compact snow on the Coquihalla between Merritt and Chuwhels Mountain Road [15 km north of Surrey Lake Summit].

On the Okanagan Connector, there’s a 49-km section of compact snow between Brenda Mine Road and Highway 5A [Aspen Grove, 23 km west of Merritt].

Motorists are urged to watch for slippery sections and slushy sections.

DriveBC also has warnings for Highway 1, including black ice between Revelstoke to the west boundary of Glacier National Park.

For the latest driving conditions in the province, visit DriveBC.

OPEN – #BCHwy5 in both directions between between #HopeBC and #Merritt following multiple vehicle incidents. Expect delays due to congestion, please drive with caution and to conditions #Coquihalla — DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) December 21, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY

A multi-vehicle accident near the Snowshed Hill on the Coquihalla Highway has prompted another full closure between Hope and Merritt on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

DriveBC also blamed adverse winter weather conditions for the closure of the 113.3-km section of the route, which could be open again at 2 a.m. on Friday.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy5 in both directions between #HopeBC and #Merritt due to multiple vehicle incidents and adverse weather conditions. Alternate route via #BCHwy1, #BCHwy8. Estimated time of opening is 2:00 AM, December 21. Full details: https://t.co/dpTNEeF1sz #Coquihalla — DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) December 21, 2018

The Ministry of Transportation issued a travel advisory earlier in the day for the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector (Hwy 97C) and Highway 1, the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.

A storm is causing limited visibility due to blowing snow with extreme winds of up to 70 km/h.

There’s also a chance of black ice.

Highways and roads in the B.C. Southern Interior are also dark due to multiple power outages affected lighting.

DriveBC advises the closure will be reassessed at 11 p.m.

No word on how many vehicles are involved in the crash or whether anyone was injured.