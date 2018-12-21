Coquihalla shut down once again due to accidents, adverse conditions

A multi-vehicle accident near the Snowshed Hill on the Coquihalla Highway has prompted another full closure between Hope and Merritt on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

DriveBC also blamed adverse winter weather conditions for the closure of the 113.3-km section of the route.

The Ministry of Transportation issued a travel advisory earlier in the day for the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector (Hwy 97C) and Highway 1, the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.

A storm is causing limited visibility due to blowing snow with extreme winds of up to 70 km/h.

There’s also a chance of black ice.

Highways and roads in the B.C. Southern Interior are also dark due to multiple power outages affected lighting.

DriveBC advises the closure will be reassessed at 11 p.m.

No word on how many vehicles are involved in the crash or whether anyone was injured.