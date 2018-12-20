5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, December 20, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.

1 – Winter Solstice Lantern Festival

December 21 6PM

Various Locations in Vancouver

Secretlantern.org

2 – Winter & Light Festivals

On Going until Early January

Various Locations throughout Metro Vancouver

3 – Goh Ballet’s The Nutcracker

December 21-23

Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver

Gohnutcracker.com

4 – Christmas Wassail & Bonfire Night

December 22 3PM

Dundarave Beach, West Vancouver

Dundaravefestival.com

5- Riley Park Winter Farmer’s Market

Saturdays 10AM-2PM

Ontario Street at Riley Park Plaza, Vancouver

Eatlocal.org