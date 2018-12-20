5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, December 20, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
1 – Winter Solstice Lantern Festival
December 21 6PM
Various Locations in Vancouver
Secretlantern.org
2 – Winter & Light Festivals
On Going until Early January
Various Locations throughout Metro Vancouver
3 – Goh Ballet’s The Nutcracker
December 21-23
Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver
Gohnutcracker.com
4 – Christmas Wassail & Bonfire Night
December 22 3PM
Dundarave Beach, West Vancouver
Dundaravefestival.com
5- Riley Park Winter Farmer’s Market
Saturdays 10AM-2PM
Ontario Street at Riley Park Plaza, Vancouver
Eatlocal.org
