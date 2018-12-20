5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
December 20, 2018 8:10 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, December 20, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province

A A

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.

1 – Winter Solstice Lantern Festival
December 21 6PM
Various Locations in Vancouver
Secretlantern.org

2 – Winter & Light Festivals
On Going until Early January
Various Locations throughout Metro Vancouver

3 – Goh Ballet’s The Nutcracker
December 21-23
Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver
Gohnutcracker.com

4 – Christmas Wassail & Bonfire Night
December 22 3PM
Dundarave Beach, West Vancouver
Dundaravefestival.com

5- Riley Park Winter Farmer’s Market
Saturdays 10AM-2PM
Ontario Street at Riley Park Plaza, Vancouver
Eatlocal.org

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News