Hillside Beach community support centre destroyed by fire

An Aboriginal wellness retreat for disadvantaged youth north of Winnipeg has burned to the ground.

Photos taken overnight Wednesday show crews working to douse a fire at the Windy Hill Community Learning and Wellness Centre.

PHOTOS: submitted images show the centre consumed by flames

According to witnesses, the 56-hundred square foot building located at Hillside Beach went up in flames just after midnight.

READ MORE: Early morning 23rd Street fire destroys Brandon home Sunday

No one was inside at the time.

The 36-bed lodge on Lake Winnipeg is run by Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata as a place for at-risk youth to receive counselling and services.

While not confirmed, it’s suspected the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

WATCH: These are the Top 5 causes of house fires