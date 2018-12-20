Windy Hill Retreat Centre
December 20, 2018 7:03 pm

Hillside Beach community support centre destroyed by fire

By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News

The Windy Hill Retreat Centre was consumed by flames early Thursday.

An Aboriginal wellness retreat for disadvantaged youth north of Winnipeg has burned to the ground.

Photos taken overnight Wednesday show crews working to douse a fire at the Windy Hill Community Learning and Wellness Centre.

The Windy Hill Retreat Centre was consumed by flames early Thursday.

The Windy Hill Retreat Centre was consumed by flames early Thursday.

The Windy Hill Retreat Centre was consumed by flames early Thursday.

Fire crews work to douse a fire at the Windy Hill Retreat Centre.

Firefighters work to douse a fire at the Windy Hill Retreat Centre.

Windy Hill Community Wellness Centre

According to witnesses, the 56-hundred square foot building located at Hillside Beach went up in flames just after midnight.

No one was inside at the time.

The 36-bed lodge on Lake Winnipeg is run by Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata as a place for at-risk youth to receive counselling and services.

While not confirmed, it’s suspected the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

