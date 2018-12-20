Family overwhelmed by donations after fire destroys everything

A family of seven who lost everything earlier this week in a fire in the 4700 block of 4th Avenue spoke to Global News about the experience.

Tristan Buffalo believes the fire started somewhere by the couch in their home on Dec. 18.

“I had all the kids out and bystanders were pulling over and helping us and gathering my children into their vehicles because my vehicle was parked next to the house and there was little explosions coming out of the back,” Buffalo said.

Buffalo’s five children, aged five months to seven years old, were all unharmed.

READ MORE: Three people taken to hospital after Regina house fire

Buffalo’s partner, Murray suffered second-degree burns. He was initially in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital and currently in the burn unit. It is unknown when he will be released.

Donations for the family have been coming in pretty steady over the last few days including a $1,000 gift card from Southland Mall.

“It’s overwhelming, I didn’t know so many people cared and all day on the radio stations I’m hearing about everything that is being donated to us – somebody donated a couch, appliances, end tables and it is really overwhelming I am grateful for everybody,” Buffalo said.

“They were really happy it relieves some of the stress and it makes things a little easier and I know mentioned they had some presents that got burned up so I think it was good for us to help them there,” said Southland Mall’s marketing associate Jesse Manastyrski.

Regina fire is still investigating what the exact cause of the fire was.