Fairview Pointe-Claire dumps Lakeshore General Hospital as gift wrapping beneficiary

Fairview Pointe-Claire has upset West Islanders with a controversial move. Every year since 1996, the mall has allowed volunteers to set up gift-wrapping kiosks, with all the proceeds going to the Lakeshore General Hospital.

Those days are over, and the Lakeshore has been left out in the cold.

“It’s taking the community spirit away,” said former gift-wrapping volunteer Bill Wexler. “Now it’s gone corporate.”

“It’s not right,” said Fairview shopper Lilian Riccio.

The kiosks have a new look this Christmas. They’re now called the CF Gift Wrap Valet. Volunteers have been replaced with mall employees, and for the first time in 12 years, the Lakeshore will not be getting a cent.

“I don’t think it’s a very good move,” said shopper Kathleen Glazer.

Getting 100 per cent of the Fairview holiday wrapping proceeds made the Lakeshore about $26,000 per year.

READ MORE: Cadillac Fairview suspends use of facial recognition cameras at Calgary malls

Instead, Fairview will donate 20 per cent of the wrapping proceeds to WE, an international development and youth empowerment charity based in Toronto.

“It’s important to note that CF does not profit from the operation of this service,” mall manager Laurent Bruneau told Global News in a statement. “Twenty per cent of the proceeds [are] donated to WE while the rest is used for staffing and supplies.”

WATCH: Reduce waste with these alternatives to typical gift wrapping

Wexler volunteered at the Lakeshore kiosks for over a decade.

“There’s a lot of community spirit [put] into wrapping,” he said. “A lot of students came to fulfill their requirements for school, and a lot of other people volunteered and just loved to volunteer and wrap.”

It’s now either $3, $5 or $7 to wrap a gift at Fairview. The mall told Global News WE does work with 64 schools in Montreal as part of its programs.

READ MORE: Lakeshore General Hospital getting new ER

Wexler said the hospital seemed to bring out the best in people.

“Somebody would come in and get a present wrapped that would cost $15, and they’d give $100. They said it was because of the hospital,” he explained.

“The cancellation of the event is, of course, a loss for us,” said Lakeshore Hospital spokesperson Yvonne Falaise. She pointed to other recent charity events that have allowed them to partially make up for it.

“It’s the people from the community buying your goods here, supporting Fairview mall. The people liked supporting the hospital,” said Wexler.

It’s a change that has left many questioning Fairview’s holiday spirit.