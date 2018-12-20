GM to consider Oshawa plant options and respond by Jan. 7, union says

WINDSOR, Ont. – Unifor president Jerry Dias says General Motors will consider options put forth by the union to keep the Oshawa assembly plant open and respond by Jan. 7.

Dias met with senior GM officials at their headquarters in Detroit to make the case that the Ontario plant should be kept open.

WATCH: Unifor says GM would get back to them early January about proposals

He says the company has options, including shifting production from Mexico to the Oshawa plant, which can produce both cars and trucks.

GM blindsided the union and the city of Oshawa when it announced in late November that it was winding down operations at the plant at a cost of close to 3,000 direct jobs.

READ MORE: ‘Sick and tired of being pushed around’: Union responds to GM plan to close Oshawa plant

Unifor has described the move as a betrayal, amplifying that message by launching a new advertising campaign on television, radio, online and in newspapers.

GM Canada says it is committed to Canada and will help affected workers retrain and find new jobs.