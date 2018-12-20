Halifax cellphone drive honours nurse who served society’s most vulnerable

For over two decades, Patti Melanson worked tirelessly to bring healthcare to those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to access it. Her recent death has shaken the hearts of not only those she served, but those who worked alongside her.

However, the work Melanson started is continuing to forge on in the hands of those she’s inspired.

“We’re just here trying to do exactly what she envisioned and it’s actually been wonderful,” said Emily Comeau, a volunteer with Mobile Outreach Street Health [MOSH].

“People are coming left, right and centre, trying to donate their phones and saying that the phones were no use to them at home and they’re so happy to donate them.”

Melanson helped launch MOSH several years ago after she recognized that there was a great need for healthcare services to be brought to people who were experiencing insecure housing, addiction and substance issues, along with other barriers that prevented them from accessing basic healthcare needs.

“It’s a program that Patti Melanson and Diane Bailey from Mainline [Needle Exchange] started just about 10 years ago now, and it offers healthcare for those who are not housed, street-involved, unstably housed and otherwise have difficulty accessing the healthcare system as it stands now,” said Trish MacKay, the acting team lead of MOSH. “And so we act as a bridge to healthcare and that takes a form of many, many ways.”

One of the barriers Melanson identified was the lack of access vulnerable citizens have to communication, and how that gap prevents them from accessing not only health and housing supports, but a connection to their loved ones.

“The phones are really a lifeline for people. It’s a way for them to reach out for emergency services and to loved ones,” MacKay said. “For simple things like doctors’ appointments and finding housing, you need a phone. People need to be able to contact you.”

MOSH volunteers and members are encouraging the general public to consider donating any old phones they may have that aren’t in use.

IT professionals will wipe the old phones clean and they will be distributed through Shelter Nova Scotia to those in need.

Drop-off boxes are available at Lululemon on Spring Garden Road, the Nook on Gottingen Street and the Tare Shop on Cornwallis Street.

Another collection drive will be held at the old library on Spring Garden Road on Jan. 9.