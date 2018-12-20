Northern First Nations community first of 17 connected to Ontario’s power grid

TORONTO – A remote northern Indigenous community has become the first of 17 First Nations to be connected to Ontario’s power grid under an $1.6-billion expansion project.

The diesel generating station in Pikangikum First Nation, a community north of Kenora, Ont., was shut down today as the transmission lines to the provincial grid were energized.

The work is part of the Wataynikaneyap Power Transmission Line Project launched in 2015, which will connect remote communities to the grid over an 1,800-kilometre transmission line.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023 and will shift the communities from dependence on diesel fuel for power to the provincial electricity grid.

A 2014 study by Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator determined that there was a positive business case to extend the electricity grid to 21 of the 25 First Nations that depend on diesel.

When the plan to build the line was announced it was billed as the largest Indigenous-led and Indigenous-owned infrastructure project in the province’s history.