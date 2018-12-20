What was Global BC’s top news story of 2018? Have your say in our poll

It’s been a busy year across the province.

From the municipal elections in October to another record-setting wildfire season in B.C., we want to hear from you about what you think should be top news story of the year.

Cast your vote in our poll below.

The results will be released on Dec. 31.