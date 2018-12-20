2018 BC Year in Review

More
2018 BC Year in Review
December 20, 2018 4:39 pm

What was Global BC’s top news story of 2018? Have your say in our poll

By Staff Global News

File photo of B.C. Wildfire crews.

B.C. Wildfire Service
A A

It’s been a busy year across the province.

From the municipal elections in October to another record-setting wildfire season in B.C., we want to hear from you about what you think should be top news story of the year.

WATCH: 2018 wildfires mark the second worst season in B.C. history

READ MORE: Global News year in review

Cast your vote in our poll below.

The results will be released on Dec. 31.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018
2018 BC Year in Review
BC Year In Review
British Columbia
Global BC
municipal elections
Top news story of the year in BC
top stories
Top stories of the year
Wildfires
Year in Review

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News