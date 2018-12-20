Laura Elliott, TVDSB director of education, to retire in 2019

A new year, a new director of education for the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB.)

That’s after board officials announced Thursday that Laura Elliott, the board’s director of education and secretary of the board since September 2013, had announced her plans to retire in August following nearly 40 years in public education, 12 of which have been at the TVDSB.

In a letter to trustees, Elliott said while the decision was not easy, the time was right, both professionally and personally.

“Our many successes within our district have been noted locally, provincially, nationally and internationally,” she said in her letter, statements from which were made public in a media release. “I am very proud of helping to build a more innovative culture of learning – allowing each student to achieve and be successful.”

Elliott came to the Thames Valley board from the Durham District School Board, and in addition to teaching, has previously held roles at the Ministry of Education, Ontario College of Teachers, and the Department of National Defence, according to the TVDSB.