Crime
December 20, 2018 1:18 pm
Updated: December 20, 2018 1:23 pm

Senior dies of injuries, weeks after being struck by truck in lower city

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

An 82 year old pedestrian, struck by a commercial vehicle on November 20, has died of her injuries.

Laura Hampshire
A A

An 82-year-old woman has died in hospital, one month after she was hit by a truck in Hamilton’s lower city.

The woman was walking near Barton and Lottridge streets on Nov. 20 when she was hit by a truck that was making a left turn at about 11:30 a.m.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition with a head injury.

READ MORE: Elderly pedestrian struck at Hamilton intersection

Hamilton Police say the Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate and charges are expected in the case.

The woman is the fifth pedestrian to be struck and killed in Hamilton in 2018.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
82-year-old pedestrian killed
Hamilton 82-year-old woman struck by car
Hamilton Collision Reconstruction
Hamilton collisions
Hamilton pedestrian death
Hamilton Police
Hamilton woman struck by car dies

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News