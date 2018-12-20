Senior dies of injuries, weeks after being struck by truck in lower city

An 82-year-old woman has died in hospital, one month after she was hit by a truck in Hamilton’s lower city.

The woman was walking near Barton and Lottridge streets on Nov. 20 when she was hit by a truck that was making a left turn at about 11:30 a.m.

HPS regrettably announce, as a result of injuries sustained from collision @ Barton/Lottridge, pedest'n (82yrs) passed away today. Collision Recon cont's to investigate, charges expected.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition with a head injury.

Hamilton Police say the Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate and charges are expected in the case.

The woman is the fifth pedestrian to be struck and killed in Hamilton in 2018.