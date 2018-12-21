Asbestos — a shocking discovery for Winnipeg home owner

A Winnipeg family, in the midst of the holidays, is living in limbo because of a leak in an upstairs bathroom that ballooned into a damage ordeal tainted by asbestos.

Susan Nicholson said her parents bought their house in Westwood in 1970, brand new. Her elderly mother has continued to live there ever since. They did a few upgrades over the years, but they haven’t had any issues, until now.

Nicholson’s sister, who lives out of town, was in for a visit Nov. 27 with their mom, when she awoke to find water all over the floor upstairs.

A plastic connector on the toilet tank had sprung a leak, allowing water to run undetected for hours. The water found its way into every room on the second level, and drained down through the forced-air vents to the main floor and basement of the 50-year-old house.

The sister called Nicholson, who lives minutes away, and she arrived to see water everywhere, in the kitchen, in the hall, in the laundry/furnace room.

“It was raining in the basement,” Nicholson said.

She said she immediately knew it was more than they could clean up on their own and called her insurance company. Within two hours of making the first call, a crew arrived at the house to deal with the damage. She expected they would have to dry the place out and mitigate for mold, but she was shocked to be told they also had to check for asbestos.

Because of the age of the home, the disaster restoration company was on guard for asbestos, and they found it.

Suddenly the water damage became so much more, adding time and cost to to make the house livable again.

Tommy Kim, project manager for First General — a disaster restoration company — said there are a lot of neighbourhoods in Winnipeg with older homes. And while he wasn’t surprised to find asbestos in this case, it’s presence did add a whole other level of complexity, and cost, to the repair.

Asbestos is an automatic red flag for all homes built prior to 1990, Kim said. It actually exists in many homes in the city and isn’t an issue if is left undisturbed. It is when it becomes airborne, Kim said, that the substance becomes a serious concern.

Lanny McInnes of the Manitoba Home Builders Association confirmed that asbestos is a known issue in older homes, but said problems are fairly rare. He said renovators do an inventory when taking on a project, and work closely with regulators to ensure they are doing things properly. Minor renovations don’t usually require asbestos mitigation, but a major re-build would.

“If you’re looking at buying an older home… a fixer-upper,” McInnes said, “it is something to consider.”

While people commonly think of asbestos as a material found in insulation and attics, Kim said it is also found in dry-wall compound, floor tiles and carpet glue,

In Nicholson’s house, it was in the drywall compound.

Because of the water damage, sections of drywall and ceiling had to be torn out, which meant disturbing the asbestos and therefore having to set up a de-contamination process.

Kim said there are three levels of mitigation, 1 being low, 3 being high. Nicholson’s house was rated a level 3.

The process for safe containment removal of asbestos at level 3 includes setting up three areas, for containment and disposal, including a shower.

Kim said the asbestos added a full week to the schedule of the repair, and upwards of $8,000 in additional cost.

Lucky for Nicholson, her insurance has covered it all, the emergency response, the asbestos mitigation, the restoration, the dry-cleaning of clothes and carpets, and the expense of having to live elsewhere for the duration of the repair work. While they won’t be able to be home for Christmas, they know it could have been much worse.

Kim said that is not always the case for homeowners. He said if asbestos is not factored in to repair costs, homeowners can find that their insurance claim is all used up even before the home is restored to its original condition.

“People like to complain about the cost of insurance, and hum and haw about whether or not to pay the extra $10 for this or for that,” Nicholson said. “But you just never know what could happen. It is worth it.”

As for lessons to be learned from all this, Kim said there wasn’t really anything anyone could have done to prevent the water leak. Having a home inspection or replacing flex hoses wouldn’t have necessarily changed the outcome.

For Nicholson though, it has been a wake-up call.

“I have a checklist for times when we go away on vacation, and one of things on it is to turn the water off in the house, but we don’t do it. I’m going to do it now,” Nicholson said.