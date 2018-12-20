Safe stolen from Trent Lakes transfer station

Peterborough County OPP are seeking two suspects after a safe was stolen from a transfer station in Trent Lakes on Wednesday night.

OPP were called on Thursday morning to investigate a theft from the station on County Rd. 36 in the Buckhorn area, north of Peterborough. The station is one of four sites in the municipality which offers waste reduction and recycling support programs.

Police say the theft occurred around 9:30 p.m. after suspects entered through a window and stole a safe containing approximately $300.

Two suspects were captured on video surveillance and are described as being in their late teens to early 20s with slender builds. The suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts, balaclavas and gloves.

Police also identified a suspect or witness vehicle identified as a light-coloured van with aluminum which was also observed on video surveillance, OPP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or to Crime Stoppers.