Canada
December 20, 2018 11:31 am
Updated: December 20, 2018 11:35 am

1 teen serious condition, 2 others injured in Whitby collision

By Jasmine Pazzano

Durham police is investigating after a teen has been seriously injured in a crash in Whitby.

Jasmine Pazzano
Durham Regional Police say one teen and two others are seriously injured after a vehicle collision in Whitby.

Officers responded at around 10 a.m. to the area of Winchester Road between Baldwin and Princess Street.

Investigators said one person is trapped in a vehicle. One teen has been taken to a trauma hospital in Toronto via air ambulance while another two passengers were transported to local hospital.

Winchester Road is currently closed for investigation.

More to come. 

