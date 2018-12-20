1 teen serious condition, 2 others injured in Whitby collision
Durham Regional Police say one teen and two others are seriously injured after a vehicle collision in Whitby.
Officers responded at around 10 a.m. to the area of Winchester Road between Baldwin and Princess Street.
Investigators said one person is trapped in a vehicle. One teen has been taken to a trauma hospital in Toronto via air ambulance while another two passengers were transported to local hospital.
Winchester Road is currently closed for investigation.
More to come.
