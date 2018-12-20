Halton public health confirms a case of the measles in Burlington

Halton region’s health department has issued an advisory after confirming an adult case of the measles in Burlington.

“Measles is an airborne infection so people who shared air space with the case during their infectious period potentially would have been able to get measles if they themselves were not immune to measles,” said Dr. Julie Emili, Halton’s associate medical officer of health.

That’s why health officials are now trying to raise awareness about potential exposures in public settings between Dec. 13 and 17.

Locations include Burlington, Oakville, Niagara-on-the-Lake and Toronto.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Burlington, 975 Syscon Rd., Burlington

Thursday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 16, entire facility, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17, entire facility, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cogeco, 950 Syscon Rd., Burlington

Friday, Dec. 14, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Longos, 3455 Wyecroft Rd., Oakville

Thursday, Dec. 13, 12:30 to 3:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 14, 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15, 3 to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection at Niagara, 300 Taylor Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake

Saturday, Dec. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Gap, Calvin Klein and Guess stores

Amsterdam BrewHouse, 245 Queens Quay W., Toronto

Sunday, Dec. 16, 2:30 to 6 p.m.

Individuals born before 1970 are generally considered immune according to Emili as are those who have received two doses of the vaccination.

Symptoms of measles include a red rash that typically starts on the face, cough, runny nose and fever.

If you think you may have been exposed and your vaccinations are not up to date contact public health at 905-825-6000.