‘Survivor’ finale: Who won ‘David vs. Goliath’?

It was a long, dramatic battle to the end on Survivor: David vs. Goliath.

The two-hour finale started off with the final six, which was eventually whittled down to the final three, and at an emotional tribal council, the jury voted for the person they thought most deserving.

Nick Wilson, a public defender from Kentucky and the sole remaining member of the “David” tribe, took home the title and the US$1 million prize.

Mike White, an actor, came in second place with two votes, and Angelina Keeley, who was painted as this season’s “villain,” was technically third even though she received zero votes from the jury. Both White and Keeley were members of the “Goliath” tribe.

“I went through tons of ups and downs in this game,” said Wilson before the final vote. “It’s what I’ve always known — fighting my way out of struggles. I’ve done it my whole life.”

“If you’re in this game and you have any fight in you — if you have a breath left in your body — this game is worth playing,” he continued. “I was a David the entire game, and I had to find whatever slingshot I could, whether it be the social game or the strategic game or the immunity wins, an advantage, an idol, new relationships, old relationships … whatever it took. I had to find my slingshot, and I had to use as many stones as I could find.”

For the most part, social-media users and fans were pleased with the result after a dramatic season.

One of my favorite alliances in Survivor history #Survivor pic.twitter.com/wuPZCfGN8n — Vixenessa 🌲✨ (@SlitheringNessa) December 20, 2018

Nick using those Big Brother tactics to take home the #Survivor win. #NameYourAlliances — Taran Armstrong (@ArmstrongTaran) December 20, 2018

To everyone that has supported us this year, from the fans to the editors, producers, wardrobe, casting, @JeffProbst, and the rest of the crew, thanks for making this one of the greatest seasons of #Survivor, EVER. I hope you loved it as much as I loved this experience. pic.twitter.com/NR2r3mBBCb — Daniel Rengering (@DanielRengering) December 20, 2018

I’m sorry if y’all don’t recognize it, but Nick’s stones & slingshots speech will go down as one of the greatest in finale history!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #survivor — puffycombs71 (@puffycombs71) December 20, 2018

‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction’ will air in Spring 2019 on Global.