December 20, 2018 6:29 am
Updated: December 20, 2018 6:30 am

Bill to prevent strike or lockout at OPG expected to pass at Ontario legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Energy Minister Greg Rickford said on Monday that powering down nuclear reactor units in the province, if a strike or lockout was to go ahead, could lead to rolling brownouts throughout Ontario

TORONTO – The Ontario government is expected to pass legislation today that would prevent a strike or lockout at a utility that provides roughly half of the province’s power.

The government called legislators back from the holiday break on Monday in an effort to end the dispute between the Power Workers’ Union and Ontario Power Generation, saying the move was necessary to stave off outages.

The Progressive Conservatives say their bill, if passed, will send the matter to arbitration so it can be resolved without jeopardizing the province’s electricity supply.

The Opposition has accused the Tories of fear-mongering and immediately turning to back-to-work legislation when there were less drastic options available.

The union, meanwhile, has said it is disappointed with the government’s decision, which it says undermines bargaining efforts.

The labour group, which represents about 6,000 OPG employees and another 10,000 energy sector staff, has been without a collective
bargaining agreement since March 31.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

