NCC ends agreement with Rendez-Vous LeBreton Group to develop LeBreton Flats

The National Capital Commission announced Wednesday that it is electing to terminate its agreement with Rendez-Vous LeBreton Group in order to “maintain momentum” on the development of LeBreton Flats.

In a release sent out Wednesday evening, the Commission said the termination of the term sheet “will allow the NCC to proceed with the next steps in the redevelopment process at its next public Board meeting in January.”

According to the NCC, this termination was sent out as a result of the failed working relationship between Eugene Melnyk and Capital Sports Management and John Ruddy and Trinity Developments.

The NCC also said the termination does not take effect for 30 days, which is when the NCC will hold their board meeting in January where the decision will ultimately be made. Unless the group can come to an agreement and present a strong working relationship, the NCC will be moving on.

According to the NCC, this doesn’t necessarily mean the process will start from scratch. The commission said there are a few options on the table that will be discussed at the board meeting in late January. Devcore Canderel DLS were the runners up in the bidding process but the NCC would not comment on whether or not the agreement would proceed with them instead.

