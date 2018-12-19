5 charged in second bust at Richmond Street pot shop in just over two weeks

OPP, along with members of the London Police Service, have charged five people after executing a search warrant at a pot shop on Richmond Street in London.

Provincial police reported the search warrant was executed on Dec. 13, just over two weeks after 17 people were arrested and charged in connection with raids at the Richmond Street location and another illegal cannabis storefront on Wonderland Road.

In the most recent case, four Londoners and a Brantford woman have been charged with possession for the purpose of selling. The accused range in age from 21 to 36 years old.

“What I can add is there were a number of patrons that were there that police did seize cannabis off, but they were just released unconditionally. It was four of them,” OPP Const. Adam Crewdson told 980 CFPL.

The OPP is leading an enforcement strategy that it says aims to dismantle organized crime groups, eliminate the illegal cannabis supply, remove illegal cannabis enterprises, and target the proceeds of crime and assets.

