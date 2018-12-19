Saskatoon weather outlook: possible freezing rain and snow ahead

A risk of freezing rain to finish to fall, flurries possible to kickoff winter.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

-12 is what it felt like with wind chill Wednesday morning as temperatures fell back to -5 under partly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy conditions kicked the day as we warmed up by just a degree or so heading into the noon hour.

Increasing sunshine filters in for the remainder of the day as we climb up to an afternoon high around the freezing mark.

Wednesday night

Mostly clear skies stick around Wednesday evening as we cool back to -11 overnight.

Thursday

There will be a bit of a bite in the air to start the day on Thursday with wind chills making it feel like -17 to start before temperatures make their way up to -3 for an afternoon high.

A system building into Alberta will push clouds in later in the day with a breezy southeasterly wind and as a warm front approaches there is a risk of freezing rain Thursday night into early Friday.

Friday

That system will then swing through northern Saskatchewan on Friday with a chance of some midday sunny breaks subsiding as clouds and a chance of snow slides in just as winter begins at 4:23 p.m. CT.

Gusty winds will accompany this system, which should help mix down positive temperatures early in the day before conditions cool back below freezing later on.

Weekend/Christmas outlook

Snow could linger early Saturday with gusty winds before clouds clear late in the day as temperatures cool into minus double digits by evening.

Sunday should start off sunny with some clouds rolling in late in the day with a daytime high hoping to make it into minus single digits.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are shaping up to be cool with afternoon highs in minus double digits, overnight lows around -17 degrees and morning wind chills into the -20s with clouds in and out right through Boxing Day.

