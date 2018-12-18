Coquihalla closed Hope to Merritt northbound due to accidents

The Coquihalla Highway, inundated by a winter storm, has been shut down in the northbound lanes due to multiple accidents between Hope and Merritt.

Southbound lanes between Merritt and Hope remain open, for now.

Highway 5 at the summit has seen about 20 cm of snow in the last 24 hours with another 20-30 cm expected into Wednesday morning.

CLOSED – #BCHwy5 Northbound from #HopeBC to #MerritBC due to multiple vehicle incidents. Assessment in progress.

Use alternate routes. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 19, 2018

DriveBC is reporting multiple vehicle incidents for the closure.

It suggests using alternate routes to get from the coast into the B.C. Interior at this time.

At 5 p.m., DriveBC reported up to an hour wait between Box Canyon and Zopkios because of the treacherous conditions and the number of transports lining up to place chains on.

#BCHwy5 #Coquihalla via FB "Confirmation 2 separate accidents on the coq.. 1st one is 12km south of Merritt in the northbound lanes. 2nd one about 30km south of Merritt as well

Remember to slow down and move over.. let's get everyone home safe" — Susi (@mannsus) December 19, 2018

Rain turns to snow about 12 km northeast of Hope on Highway 5.

Snowfall near the Great Bear Snowshed is making visibility challenging, according to an advisory on DriveBC.

Snow turns to rain again about 15 km south of Merritt on the Coquihalla.

DriveBC said an update on the Coquihalla closure will be posted on its website around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

A winter storm warning has also been issued for Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton due to heavy snowfall.