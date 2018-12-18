Donald Trump doesn’t want a ‘concrete wall,’ he wants ‘artistically designed steel slats’

U.S. President Donald Trump brought some clarity to what he wants out of a wall along America’s southern border with Mexico on Tuesday.

He doesn’t want a concrete wall, he tweeted.

Instead, the president wants “artistically designed steel slats, so that you can easily see through it.”

The Democrats, are saying loud and clear that they do not want to build a Concrete Wall – but we are not building a Concrete Wall, we are building artistically designed steel slats, so that you can easily see through it…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

Trump went on to say the wall would be “beautiful.”

….It will be beautiful and, at the same time, give our Country the security that our citizens deserve. It will go up fast and save us BILLIONS of dollars a month once completed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

The tweet came as Trump looked to secure $5 billion to build a border wall and avoid a partial government shutdown that could go into effect on Friday at midnight.

The threat of a shutdown appeared to loom on Tuesday as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders indicated that the president doesn’t wish for a shutdown and that he’s willing to consider other options.

This came one day after little progress appeared to have been made, as Trump met with confidantes and faced down members of Congress who didn’t want to support $5 billion in spending.

Democrats had offered to maintain the current funding of $1.3 billion, which would cover fencing and improvements along the border, but would not support a wall.

In the meantime, others in Washington have worked to ensure that the government keeps operating as Christmas approaches.

Sen. Richard Shelby, chair of the Appropriations Committee, said Tuesday his office was working on legislation that could keep the government open until February.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday was confident about avoiding a shutdown, saying Congress could approve a stopgap measure to keep the government operating.

Prototypes of a border wall were demonstrated near San Diego last year close to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Some prototypes looked like solid walls with smooth faces, while others had metal bars that people could see through.

The total cost of a border wall has been estimated at $70 billion, according to a Senate Democrat report obtained by the New York Times.

