Home for the holidays: Rehabilitated seal pups released back into B.C. waters

A group of rehabilitated seal pups were released back into B.C. waters on Tuesday.

Staff and volunteers with the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre gathered at Richmond’s Iona Beach Regional Park to release seven seals — with names like Peanut Butter Cup, Pumpkin Cheesecake and Cinnamon Bun — that were rescued and nursed back to health.

While one of the seals made a beeline for the water, two others had to be persuaded to leave their cages.

Lindsaye Akhurst with the Vancouver Aquarium said 145 of the 172 seals that came into the facility have been released back into nature.

“It’s very rewarding…to help these little guys out throughout the process. It’s been really great,” Akhurst said.