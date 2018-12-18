Paramount Theatre on Jasper Avenue sold to developer

An old movie theatre on Edmonton’s Jasper Avenue has been sold.

Global News has learned ProCura sold the Paramount Theatre to a developer. The dollar figure of the sale is not known.

The storied building opened on Jasper Avenue and 102 Street in 1952 in response to the rapid growth of the city after the Second World War. The theatre was one of several built across Western Canada by the Famous Players Corporation.

“What made the theatre truly special to Edmontonians during this time was the identity it brought to the downtown core with its projecting marquee lighting up a large portion of Jasper Avenue,” reads a profile of the old theatre on the City of Edmonton’s website.

In 2007, plans were proposed to demolish the building and replace it with a 40-storey office and condo tower.

More than a decade ago, it was repurposed as a church. Most recently, the Paramount was used for Deadmonton, a haunted house that runs ahead of Halloween.

READ MORE: Researchers test scary sounds at Deadmonton haunted house

There’s no word on what the new owner is planning to do with the building.