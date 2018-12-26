2018 Year in Review: Albertans who overcame health challenges and made a difference

First Const. Michael Jaszczyszyn had to deal with losing the vision in his right eye. Then he had to fight for his career — and others’ — by changing national RCMP policy.

Jaszczyszyn is one of eight Albertans spotlighted in Global Edmonton’s 2018 Profiles in Courage, an annual special about some of the most inspiring people featured in Health Matters.

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP officer speaks about becoming first in Canada to police with 1 eye

Profiles celebrates ordinary people who are coping with health challenges in extraordinary ways, and making a difference in their community. It’s always difficult to narrow down the selections, but here is this year’s list.

Part 1

Michael Jaszczyszyn: The 31-year-old Mountie paved the way for other officers with vision issues to return to active duty.

Addyson Parsons: The 10-year-old has overcome more than most adults could handle, yet she did it with a smile.

Part 2

Jordan Lockwood: The former construction worker was hit on the highway last year. He lost his leg, but not his positive outlook.

Dianne Cooper: The senior hasn’t been able to speak in more than six years, but her amazing attitude speaks volumes about her.

Part 3

Caroline and Andreas Schwabe: Ever since Caroline received the gift of hearing through a cochlear implant, the couple has been on a mission to give back.

The Nguyen family: When Bille Nguyen needed a stem cell transplant from an Asian donor, his family recruited thousands to register, saving more lives than his.

READ MORE: After months searching for match, Edmonton man to receive stem cell transplant this week

Amy Alain: After being diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer, the non-smoking fitness buff created an awareness campaign, Lunges for Lung Cancer.

Part 4

The Boulet family: When the family of Humboldt Bronco Logan Boulet donated his organs, they saved six lives. They also inspired an estimated 100,000 more Canadians to register to donate.