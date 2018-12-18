‘Tis the season: Santa Claus takes to the skies to visit children in B.C. hospitals

He may not have arrived by sleigh, but Santa Claus still made a special flight across parts of B.C. on Tuesday to spread some Christmas cheer.

Saint Nick touched down in an air ambulance at five hospitals in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, including BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, to deliver toys and visit with children spending the holiday season in care.

The five-city trip, which started in Victoria and Nanaimo before heading to Vancouver, Surrey and New Westminster, is an annual tradition for Santa, who was happy to see so many smiling faces during a difficult time for those families.

“I want you to know just because you’re in hospital, Santa would not forget to visit you,” the jolly old man told the crowd of children gathered on the main floor of BC Children’s Hospital before his elves started handing out presents.

Santa also took time to visit those boys and girls who were too sick to come downstairs, even making sure to wash his hands as he made his way through the hallways.

Dr. Robert Baird, surgical director of trauma at BC Children’s Hospital, said visits like this one help with the emotional well-being of the hospital’s young patients.

“A lot of [the children] are having a rough go being in the hospital, some for many days now, so having Santa come in and raise everyone’s spirits helps the kids, most importantly, and also helps all of us here who are taking care of the kids,” Baird said.

“We’d love to not be busy this time of year and for people to enjoy the holiday season and stay away from us. Sometimes, of course, things happen, and our doors are always open.”