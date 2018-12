During the first intermission of the Ottawa Senators game, the James Barker Band put on a show in the Canadian Tire Center.

After the game they moved over to a place called Bert’s Sports Bar to put on an live post-game show. The craziest part is that Ottawa Senators Centerman, Matt Duchene, joined the James Barker Band on stage to sing and play guitar.

The reason the Band was there performing was for the Sens’ Country Night.