December 18, 2018 3:59 pm

Woman charged after police seize more than 170 suspected methamphetamine pills

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A woman has been charged after police seized suspected methamphetamine pills in Mattawa, Ont.

According to North Bay OPP, on Dec. 11, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Mattawa.

Police say as a result of the search, more than 170 suspected methamphetamine pills were seized.

Officers say 34-year-old Crystal Antoine from Mattawa has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say Antoine was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9.

