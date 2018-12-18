Woman charged after police seize more than 170 suspected methamphetamine pills

A woman has been charged after police seized suspected methamphetamine pills in Mattawa, Ont.
According to North Bay OPP, on Dec. 11, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Mattawa.
Police say as a result of the search, more than 170 suspected methamphetamine pills were seized.
Officers say 34-year-old Crystal Antoine from Mattawa has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a probation order.
Police say Antoine was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9.
