Winnipeg man found unconscious on McGee Street, dies in hospital
Winnipeg police are looking for information regarding a homicide in the 600 block of McGee Street Monday.
Police were called to check on a person’s well-being, when they discovered an unconscious man.
The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and has since been pronounced dead.
Police say the death is being considered a homicide and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
