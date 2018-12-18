Winnipeg man found unconscious on McGee Street, dies in hospital

Winnipeg police are looking for information regarding a homicide in the 600 block of McGee Street Monday.

Police were called to check on a person’s well-being, when they discovered an unconscious man.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police find dead body inside Young Street building

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and has since been pronounced dead.

Police say the death is being considered a homicide and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Winnipeg police identify two men found dead in Kirkfield-Westwood home