Hamilton police investigation leads to the recovery of a new haul of stolen property

Hamilton police have recovered a new haul of stolen property believed to be connected to a string of residential break-and-enters in Dundas over the summer.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police looking for owners of stolen property

Coins, jewelry and power tools are among the items police are now looking to return to rightful owners.

Police said thousands in stolen property were found over the summer and returned.

At that time, Shane Hicks was charged with 13 counts of residential break-and-enter.

READ MORE: Four charged, nearly $20K in meth seized in stolen property investigation: London police

Police say more charges could be laid as a result of their investigation.

They are advising residents to take photographs and record the serial number of valuable gifts over the holiday season as a precaution.

Anyone who believes their property has been recovered is asked to contact Det.-Const. Greg Blunsdon at 905-540-3819 or Det.-Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.