Saskatoon weather outlook: warm finish to fall, big change ahead

A warm finish to fall, with flurries possible for the first day of winter.

Saskatoon forecast

Tuesday

-14 is what it felt like early Tuesday morning with wind chill as temperatures fell back to -8 to start the day under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds rolled in by daybreak as the mercury climbed up to -2 degrees heading into the noon hour.

Mostly cloudy skies will finish off the day with a breezy southerly wind helping warm the region up above freezing by a few degrees for an afternoon high.

Tuesday night

A cold front sliding through Tuesday night could bring in a risk of freezing rain to the city and areas just south of Saskatoon as we cool down to -8 C overnight with partial clearing.

Wednesday

-14 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill early Wednesday with partly cloudy skies to start the day.

Loads of lovely sunshine is expected during the day as conditions warm back up toward the freezing mark for an afternoon high with a breezy west-northwesterly wind kicking in later in the day.

Thursday-Friday

Clouds roll back in on Thursday after a sunny start to the day with a risk of freezing rain during the evening after climbing up to an afternoon high around -3 C.

Winter begins on Friday and it will be fittingly marked by a low pressure system swinging through that will bring in a few flurries sliding through during the day with a daytime high just shy of the freezing mark.

Weekend/Christmas outlook

Clouds from that system will linger on Saturday with an afternoon high in mid-minus single digits before sunshine returns Sunday and for Christmas Eve on Monday as highs drop into minus double digits.

Clouds and a slight chance of flurries is expected for Christmas Day on Tuesday with a daytime high a few degrees into minus double digits, an overnight low in the mid-minus teens and morning wind chills in the -20s.

