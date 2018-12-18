John Ruddy, Trinity Development file counterclaim in LeBreton Flats lawsuit

John Ruddy and Trinity Development Group Inc. filed a statement of defence and counterclaim on Tuesday in response to a lawsuit filed by Eugene Melnyk and Capital Sports Management Inc. in late November.

According to the counterclaim, Trinity is counter-suing for $1 billion. The claim also says that Trinity has already lost almost $3.8 million on the project.

“The conduct of CSMI and Melnyk has been highhanded, malicious, arbitrary or highly reprehensible misconduct that departs to a marked degree from ordinary standards of decent behaviour that ought to attract retribution,” wrote Trinity in the statement of defence.

The breakdown of the counterclaim is as follows:

Against CSMI only: $296,472 due in relation to payment made on CSMI’s behalf $43,783,682.17 in funds spent by Trinity so far on the project

Against CSMI and Melnyk Damages of $1 billion Punitive damages of $1 million Interest on damages awarded cost of the counterclaim



In a statement, Ruddy said he is committed to moving the project forward.

“The vision we’ve brought forward is the right one,” Ruddy said. “I will work with the NCC, the City of Ottawa, and the community at large to advance solutions that will make this project a reality, and avoid losing these important lands for another generation.”

In the initial suit filed by Melnyk and CSMI, the plaintiffs seek $700 million in damages from Trinity in what they believe is a conflict of interest in regards to the development of a condominium building at 900 Albert St.

The statement of claim in the initial suit alleges that the joint venture between the two companies didn’t work because of what CSMI says was “an egregious conflict of interest on the part of Trinity and its principal, John Ruddy.”

None of the allegations contained in the statements of claim, defence and counterclaim have been tested in court.

With files from Beatrice Britneff