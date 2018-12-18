Kitchener couple to have ‘amazing Christmas’ after 6/49 win of nearly $8 million

A Kitchener couple received an early Christmas present when they discovered they won $7.9 million on a lottery ticket.

Nabi Kurdistan and Tawfik Sindy were at the store where they purchased the winning ticket Sunday when they scanned it, and were delighted by the results.

READ MORE: Kelowna man wins $1 million in lottery; says ‘you never think it’s going to be you’

“We scanned our Lotto 6/49 ticket while we were there and when we saw the words ‘Big Winner,’ we were in shock,” Tawfik said.

The big win turned out to be $7,935,986.70 in total.

WATCH: Couple cleans up their house, finds a winning lottery ticket

“It’s going to be an amazing Christmas,” said Kurdistan, who along with her husband owns a bakery in Kitchener.

The pair plan to share their winnings with their six children, upgrade their vehicles, pay some bills and maybe take a trip.

READ MORE: Retired TTC bus driver in Lindsay wins $100,000 lottery prize

“Also, we haven’t been back home for a while so we are planning to take a trip to Kurdistan,” Nabi said.

“We haven’t slept since we found out we won. Once we get our cheque in the bank, we’ll be much better,” Tawfik said.