Canada
December 18, 2018 12:14 pm
Updated: December 18, 2018 12:18 pm

Kitchener couple to have ‘amazing Christmas’ after 6/49 win of nearly $8 million

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Nabi Kurdistan and Tawfik Sindy of Kitchener

OLG
A A

A Kitchener couple received an early Christmas present when they discovered they won $7.9 million on a lottery ticket.

Nabi Kurdistan and Tawfik Sindy were at the store where they purchased the winning ticket Sunday when they scanned it, and were delighted by the results.

READ MORE: Kelowna man wins $1 million in lottery; says ‘you never think it’s going to be you’

“We scanned our Lotto 6/49 ticket while we were there and when we saw the words ‘Big Winner,’ we were in shock,” Tawfik said.

The big win turned out to be $7,935,986.70 in total.

WATCH: Couple cleans up their house, finds a winning lottery ticket

“It’s going to be an amazing Christmas,” said Kurdistan, who along with her husband owns a bakery in Kitchener.

The pair plan to share their winnings with their six children, upgrade their vehicles, pay some bills and maybe take a trip.

READ MORE: Retired TTC bus driver in Lindsay wins $100,000 lottery prize

“Also, we haven’t been back home for a while so we are planning to take a trip to Kurdistan,” Nabi said.

“We haven’t slept since we found out we won. Once we get our cheque in the bank, we’ll be much better,” Tawfik said.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kitchener 649 win
Kitchener lottery win
Kitchener lottery winners
Kitchener lottlo 649
Kitchenerlottery win
Lottery win
Lotto 649
lotto 649 win kitchener
Nabi Kurdistan
Tawfik Sindy

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News