Police seek suspect in Alliston bank robbery investigation

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after they say a bank in Alliston was robbed.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Monday at around 4 p.m., a suspect entered the Scotiabank branch on Victoria Street.

Police say the suspect lunged over an empty teller wicket and approached three bank employees, demanding money.

Officers say he began searching cash trays and grabbed a quantity of cash before exiting through the main entrance and fleeing north through an adjacent alleyway.

According to police, the suspect did not present a weapon or threaten the staff, and there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Police are now searching for a man in his 20s, approximately six feet tall, with a thin build. He was seen wearing gloves, black pants, a black hoodie, sunglasses and had his face partially covered by a turtleneck or scarf. Officers say the suspect had an accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-434-1939 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).