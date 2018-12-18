Senior charged with impaired driving after stop in Bradford

A man has been charged after police received a complaint of a suspected impaired driver at a business in Bradford.

According to South Simcoe police, on Dec. 16 at around 8:40 p.m., officers found a suspected impaired driver in the parking lot of a grocery store on Melbourne Drive. Officers saw a man exit the store and drive off.

READ MORE: Adjala-Tosorontio man charged with impaired driving

According to police, the vehicle was pulled over and officers detected an odour of alcohol.

Police say the driver was taken to the South Division for additional testing.

Officers say 70-year-old Jorma Hogbacka from Bradford was charged with impaired driving and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.