Police seek assistance locating missing Barrie man

Barrie police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 64-year-old Robert Sergio Battaglia, who was last seen in the Barrie area Monday afternoon.

According to police, Battaglia was last seen boarding a bus at 201 Georgian Dr. and left the bus at the intersection of Tiffin and Innisfil street.

Police have described Battaglia as a man approximately five feet tall, weighing around 210 pounds. Officers say he has white hair, a “salt and pepper” beard and was seen wearing a black, full-length trench coat.

Officers are concerned for his well being. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025.

