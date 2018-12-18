Bill Kelly: Canada caught in the political crossfire

There’s a well-worn axiom that states that you don’t intercede in a battle between couples because, more often than not, their pent-up anger becomes directed at you instead of each other.

As the Canadian government is now learning, that same sage advice applies when in the middle of a battle between superpowers.

By arresting Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou last week at the request of American authorities, Canada inserted itself in the middle of a political stare-down between China and the United States and we are paying a steep price for our action.

Two Canadians have been arrested and jailed in China, clearly as payback for Meng’s arrest.

The Chinese auto industry, which had been exploring possible expansion into Canada, has now put those plans on hold, and while the United States and China talk trade deals and dialling down their tariff war, Canada is still dealing with American tariffs on steel and aluminum and we’re left with a questionable CUSMA trade deal that’s likely to be gutted by the U.S. Congress next year.

Just like Canada’s intercession with Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations earlier this year, the government tried to do the right and ethical thing, but given the pushback from China and the ongoing lack of support from the Americans, is it really worth the price we’re being forced to pay?

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.