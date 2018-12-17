Vernon’s Anne Cherkowski headed to 2019 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Japan

It’s a regular Monday morning practice at the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy.

Former Kamloops Blazer and director of POE’s female hockey program Kris Hogg, is putting the girls’ class through a little drill Hogg calls. . .

“The triangle of death, you have a triangle up top here and if the puck goes out past those blue lines then the defense has to go skate down the ice,” Hogg said.

But when Vernon’s Anne Cherkowski steps into the triangle to defend against three forwards, she sends them down the ice with ease

The feat is a testament to Cherkowski’s hockey skills.

Cherkowski who is only 16 years-old, has already verbally committed to play hockey for the University of Minnesota’s Golden Gophers.

Now the self-described play maker, has been tapped to wear the maple leaf at the women’s world juniors.

“I got to wear the jersey for the first time in the summer, it was an incredible feeling and I can’t wait to do it again.” Cherkowski said.

Cherkowski will represent Canada in Japan at the 2019 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship.

“For her it’s big step you know, being able to represent your country,” Hogg said.

A step that Hogg sees Cherkowski as ready for. Hogg has worked with Cherkowski for two years and touts her hockey IQ, as one of her biggest strengths.

“She is always one play ahead, she is always scanning the ice looking for the next play, so when the puck hits her stick, she is already ready to make that next play,” Hogg said.

The U18’s are just the first step to playing at the national level and Cherkowski is hoping that next play for her, might just been an Olympic one.

“Definitely the Olympics, that’s the big goal for me,” Cherkowski said.

But for now, the 2019 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship goes January 6 to the 13th in Obihiro, Japan.