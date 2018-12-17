Toronto Community Housing CEO, employee put on administrative leave amid contract investigation

The CEO and an employee of Toronto Community Housing (TCH) have been put on administrative leave amid an investigation into the awarding of a contract, which officials called a “flawed process.”

In a statement released by the social housing provider Monday afternoon, it said an external firm will conduct an “independent, third-party review” into a contract awarded to the management consulting company Orchango.

The business was supposed to provide unspecified support for TCH as it goes through a reorganization process.

“The Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) Board of Directors has learned the process to award the RFP to Orchango was flawed and did not follow existing TCHC regulations. We hold ourselves to higher standards and, as a result, the Board has directed TCHC to terminate the contract with Orchango effective immediately,” the statement said.

“As the review into this matter is ongoing, current CEO Kathy Milsom and the employee who oversaw this RFP process have been placed on administrative leave. This is not disciplinary action, but part of a prudent effort to ensure the independence and integrity of the ongoing review.”

Sheila Penny, a vice president with TCH, has been named acting president and chief executive officer “effective immediately.”

Global News attempted to contact Milsom for comment, but a response wasn’t received as of late Monday afternoon.