Pregnant woman’s home allegedly robbed while husband is in hospital fighting stage 4 cancer

A pregnant woman in California says her family has been “left with nothing” after their home was allegedly robbed while they were at a hospital supporting her cancer-fighting husband.

Adrian Ortega, 24, is an army veteran who has been fighting stage 4 testicular cancer at Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.

He underwent surgery last week to remove metastasized cancer from his organs, according to CBS.

Ortega’s wife, Jessica Tolentino, is eight months pregnant. She had been staying at her husband’s bedside Thursday when she learned their home was allegedly invaded. Their children — ages two and four — were with relatives at the time.

Christmas presents, an Xbox, clothes and diapers were all missing, the mother said, adding that their “babies [were] left with nothing.”

Ortega’s chemotherapy medication and a 2006 Acura RSX had also vanished, she said.

“They took our social security cards, both birth certificates, personal papers,” Tolentino explained. “They took our kids’ toys.”

“Who does that?”

More than $15,000 has been raised over five months to support the family thanks to a GoFundMe page.

A report has been filed with police, but it may take some time to rebuild the family’s holiday spirit as the expectant mother described being “so down.”

“It sucks that people are out there that don’t care,” she said.