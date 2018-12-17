Student designing app to find vegan, vegetarian menu options at Edmonton restaurants

When Hazel Foerstner was travelling through Europe, she had no idea which foods would comply with her vegan diet so she ended up just eating one dish per country to be safe.

“I figured: there’s got to be a better way to do it than this.”

That’s when the idea for Edibly was born.

She’s developing an app that will provide a list of vegan, vegetarian, even gluten-free menu items at Edmonton restaurants — and not just vegan restaurants — all restaurants.

“If you live in Edmonton, you know where all the vegan and vegetarian restaurants are,” Foerstner said. “Sometimes there are restaurants where you don’t know what options there are and then you either have to sort of eat whatever is available or you have to go through that whole: ‘What do you have that’s vegan? Does this have butter on it? Does this have diary in it?’

“And it really does kind of turn a lot of people away from being vegan or vegetarian.

“It winds up being either you have to call ahead every single time you go out or you have to stay home. Either that or you’re the annoying vegan, which a lot of people don’t want to be. That is definitely a barrier a lot of people have,” she explained.

Foerstner is planning on testing the prototype in January with the hopes of launching the app in March. She’s also looking for people to help test the alpha version of the app.

So far, her database includes 100 restaurants along with their veggie/vegan-friendly menu options.

“They tend to be very, very helpful with that, actually surprisingly so,” she said of her phone conversations with local restaurants.

“They really are kind of excited about the opportunity to not have the same conversation over and over again — here’s what’s vegan and here’s what’s vegetarian — just giving you the ease of being able to look it up.”

Some restaurants have even surprised her with how many vegan offerings they have.

“I want to be vegan,” Foerstner said. “I’m trying very hard to be vegan but I’m bad at it, especially when I go to restaurants and I don’t know what I can eat there so I just kind of order what I think I can eat and wind up breaking vegan.

“I’m making it because I want it to be something that exists. I want to use it.”

The Edibly app will also include a map search function to find food options near you, reviews from other users and a comments section.

Foerstner hopes it encourages people to try reducing the amount of meat and other animal products they consume — even by a small amount.

“One of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases actually is animal agriculture,” she said.

“If you’re a student, you probably can’t buy a Prius, you can’t install solar panels, but what you can do is just cut down on your meat consumption, even a little bit, even doing meatless Mondays, that helps a lot.”

