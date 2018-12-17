Okanagan weather: Warm week before Christmas

Warm weather is on the way for the week before Christmas in the Okanagan.

After a warm start to the weekend with temperatures pushing into high single digits, clouds and pockets of showers rolled in on Sunday and lingered into the work week.

The mercury dipped back to 1 degree to start the week in the Central Okanagan before rising up to 7 degrees just three hours later under a mix of sun and cloud throughout the morning.

More clouds roll in during the afternoon as the next round of fronts approaches the coast with thermometers staying in high single digits before showers slide in Monday night.

Showers will slip back into the forecast again Tuesday morning with freezing levels will sit around 1100 metres before skies start to clear out to bring in some late day sunshine and an afternoon high of 7 degrees.

Wednesday may start off with some sunny breaks before the next round of clouds rolls in during the day with an afternoon high hopping up into high single digits, a whopping 10 degrees warmer than normal!

A much more potent system is slated to slap the region with more rain on Thursday and Friday, which will drop daytime highs back into mid-single digits just in time for winter to begin Friday afternoon.

There is still some uncertainty for the days leading up to Christmas, but at this point partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected over the weekend with a chance of flurries on Sunday.

Daytime highs will sit just above the freezing mark right into Christmas Day with a few more clouds rolling in.

