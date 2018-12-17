Police seek help locating missing Barrie woman

Barrie police are seeking the public’s assistance locating 33-year-old Krystal Lynn Beattie who was reported missing from the Barrie area on Nov. 21.

According to police, Beattie’s family contacted officers after they had not heard from her for several days.

Police have described Beattie as a woman, around five-feet-one-inches tall, weighing around 91 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers say she may be somewhere in the Barrie or Angus areas.

Police are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

